Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, CPRI, SNOW

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 13,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 57,786 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
