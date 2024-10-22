News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CROX, CPRI, SNOW

October 22, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total volume of 9,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 981,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 905,965 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $138 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 3,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,100 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $138 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 13,680 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95.3% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 57,786 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 22, 2024, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

