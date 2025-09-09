Markets
COST

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MU, HRMY

September 09, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 21,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 169,850 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) options are showing a volume of 5,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
