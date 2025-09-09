Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, MU, HRMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 21,654 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 103.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $990 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 1,107 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $990 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 169,850 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 95.6% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 755,000 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRMY) options are showing a volume of 5,303 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 530,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94% of HRMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 564,135 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,700 underlying shares of HRMY. Below is a chart showing HRMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

