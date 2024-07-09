News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, HA, NFLX

July 09, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 47,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 266% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $850 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 15,809 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 265.8% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 57,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, HA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

