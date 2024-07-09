Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, HA, NFLX

Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Symbol: HA) saw options trading volume of 15,809 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 265.8% of HA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 594,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of HA. Below is a chart showing HA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) options are showing a volume of 57,683 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 6,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,000 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, HA options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
