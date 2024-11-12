Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, AMZN, BA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 24,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 145.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $975 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 4,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $975 strike highlighted in orange:

Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 325,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 32.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 39.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 54,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 149,694 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 10,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

