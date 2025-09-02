Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, GOOGL, GEV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 91,865 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025 , with 5,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 564,200 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 236,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 18,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 17,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, GOOGL options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

