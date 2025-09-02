Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COIN, GOOGL, GEV

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 236,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.2% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 18,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) options are showing a volume of 17,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:
