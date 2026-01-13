Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMG, MO, XYZ

January 13, 2026 — 02:23 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 96,238 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 39,095 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 54,022 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 23,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ) saw options trading volume of 27,163 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,600 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

