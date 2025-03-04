News & Insights

Markets
CMA

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMA, COF, CR

March 04, 2025 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total of 10,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025, with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 17,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,224 contracts, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMA options, COF options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PDH
 Institutional Holders of ERAS
 ATEC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PDH-> Institutional Holders of ERAS-> ATEC shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMA
COF
CR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.