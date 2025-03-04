Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMA, COF, CR

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 17,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,224 contracts, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMA options, COF options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PDH
Institutional Holders of ERAS
ATEC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.