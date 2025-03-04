Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CMA, COF, CR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total of 10,303 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.2% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 07, 2025 , with 2,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 235,600 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 17,867 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 482,200 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crane Co (Symbol: CR) saw options trading volume of 1,224 contracts, representing approximately 122,400 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 232,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 519 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,900 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMA options, COF options, or CR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.