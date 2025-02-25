Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLF, CBRL, RDFN

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,827 contracts, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 23,400 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, CBRL options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding JOY
Builders FirstSource market cap history
LYV Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.