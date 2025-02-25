News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CLF, CBRL, RDFN

February 25, 2025 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total volume of 75,996 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.6% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 5,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,400 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 2,827 contracts, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,360 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN) saw options trading volume of 23,400 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 6,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,100 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, CBRL options, or RDFN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

