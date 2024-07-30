Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CFG, WING, ESTC

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 2,471 contracts, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 5,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CFG options, WING options, or ESTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
