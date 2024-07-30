News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CFG, WING, ESTC

July 30, 2024 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG), where a total volume of 39,277 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.5% of CFG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 16,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CFG. Below is a chart showing CFG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) saw options trading volume of 2,471 contracts, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 5,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 575,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

