Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CCL, POWL, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 99,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 10,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 9,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, POWL options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.