Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CCL, POWL, MPC

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 9,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CCL options, POWL options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
