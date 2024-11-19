News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CCL, POWL, MPC

November 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total volume of 99,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 10,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Powell Industries, Inc. (Symbol: POWL) options are showing a volume of 1,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 185,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of POWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 428,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,100 underlying shares of POWL. Below is a chart showing POWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) options are showing a volume of 9,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
