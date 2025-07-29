Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CASH, WHR, PTCT

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 20,359 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 138% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 12,526 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
