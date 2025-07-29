Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CASH, WHR, PTCT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), where a total of 2,452 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 245,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.3% of CASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 176,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,000 underlying shares of CASH. Below is a chart showing CASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 20,359 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 138% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT) saw options trading volume of 12,526 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 135.4% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,240 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 4,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,200 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CASH options, WHR options, or PTCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.