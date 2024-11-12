Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CART, AMGN, SATS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART), where a total volume of 21,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,946 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 9,825 contracts, representing approximately 982,500 underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

