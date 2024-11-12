News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CART, AMGN, SATS

November 12, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Maplebear Inc (Symbol: CART), where a total volume of 21,615 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81% of CART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,700 underlying shares of CART. Below is a chart showing CART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) saw options trading volume of 14,946 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,800 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And EchoStar Corp (Symbol: SATS) saw options trading volume of 9,825 contracts, representing approximately 982,500 underlying shares or approximately 78.4% of SATS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,800 underlying shares of SATS. Below is a chart showing SATS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
