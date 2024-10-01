News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, HOOD, CRI

October 01, 2024 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total of 5,912 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 591,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78.4% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 753,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,800 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 88,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 6,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,800 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 7,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

