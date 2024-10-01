Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BURL, HOOD, CRI

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 88,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.7% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 04, 2024, with 6,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,800 underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carter's Inc (Symbol: CRI) options are showing a volume of 7,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 752,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.6% of CRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of CRI. Below is a chart showing CRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
