Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BOOT, GO, MPW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT), where a total of 5,834 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 583,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.3% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 524,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024 , with 759 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,900 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO) options are showing a volume of 16,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of GO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GO. Below is a chart showing GO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 91,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 39,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, GO options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.