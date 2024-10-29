Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BOOT, GO, MPW

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (Symbol: GO) options are showing a volume of 16,773 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of GO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 15,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of GO. Below is a chart showing GO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) options are showing a volume of 91,824 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 39,414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BOOT options, GO options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: The Ten Worst ETF Performers
HGTY market cap history
FLLC shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.