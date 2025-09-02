Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BMI, CGNX, CRDO

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw options trading volume of 32,290 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 156.2% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 46,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,700 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
