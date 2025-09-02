Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BMI, CGNX, CRDO

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), where a total volume of 5,370 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 537,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 176.9% of BMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 303,525 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 2,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,900 underlying shares of BMI. Below is a chart showing BMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) saw options trading volume of 32,290 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 156.2% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 15,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 46,400 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 719,700 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

