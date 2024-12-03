Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, LULU, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 3,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 369,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,404 contracts, representing approximately 840,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 11,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, LULU options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.