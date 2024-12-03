News & Insights

Markets
BLK

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BLK, LULU, ADBE

December 03, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 3,695 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 369,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,046 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,404 contracts, representing approximately 840,400 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,800 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 11,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $515 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $515 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, LULU options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 SYKE Stock Predictions
 KLIB Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling -> SYKE Stock Predictions -> KLIB Options Chain -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK
LULU
ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.