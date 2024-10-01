News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, TDG, AMD

October 01, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 2,492 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 249,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 224,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6300 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6300 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 1,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 159,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 180,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1440 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 258,416 contracts, representing approximately 25.8 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 34,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

