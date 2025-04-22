Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, NKE, RTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 1,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7200 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 149,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 23,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 26,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NKE options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.