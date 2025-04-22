Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, NKE, RTX

April 22, 2025 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 1,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 308,915 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7200 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 149,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 23,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 26,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,800 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NKE options, or RTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Market Cap History
 Institutional Holders of OASC
 RGC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Market Cap History-> Institutional Holders of OASC-> RGC shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
NKE
RTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.