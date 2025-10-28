Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSTR, CRWD

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 236,371 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 202.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 42,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 44,547 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 187% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, MSTR options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SUNY
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FVR
Institutional Holders of BFIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.