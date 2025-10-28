Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, MSTR, CRWD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 6,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 685,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 265.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 258,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5100 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5100 strike highlighted in orange:

Strategy Inc (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 236,371 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 202.9% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 42,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 44,547 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 187% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,851 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,100 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, MSTR options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

