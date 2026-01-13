Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, ALAB, AFRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 17,487 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 9,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 930,000 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 35,160 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 34,824 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, ALAB options, or AFRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.