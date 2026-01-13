Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BILL, ALAB, AFRM

Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB) saw options trading volume of 35,160 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 75.5% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 4,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 34,824 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,300 underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
