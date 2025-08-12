Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, HOOD, BBAI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 52,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 17,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 205,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (Symbol: BBAI) saw options trading volume of 424,118 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 31,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BBAI. Below is a chart showing BBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, HOOD options, or BBAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.