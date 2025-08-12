Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, HOOD, BBAI

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 205,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
And BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (Symbol: BBAI) saw options trading volume of 424,118 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 31,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BBAI. Below is a chart showing BBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
