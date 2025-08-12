Markets
BE

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, HOOD, BBAI

August 12, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 52,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 17,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 205,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 13,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (Symbol: BBAI) saw options trading volume of 424,118 contracts, representing approximately 42.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of BBAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 91.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 31,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of BBAI. Below is a chart showing BBAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, HOOD options, or BBAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Seven Options Myths Debunked
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNJN
 BLPH Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Seven Options Myths Debunked-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FNJN-> BLPH Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BE
HOOD
BBAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.