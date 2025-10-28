Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BE, AMD, CZR

October 28, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 98,576 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.2% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 18,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 554,644 contracts, representing approximately 55.5 million underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 80.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 31,690 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 48,860 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.4% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 23,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BE options, AMD options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

