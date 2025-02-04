News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BALL, IBM, ULTA

February 04, 2025 — 01:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total of 13,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 10,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BALL options, IBM options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

