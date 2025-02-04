Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BALL, IBM, ULTA

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 22,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $285 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 2,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,500 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 3,339 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 333,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,550 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
