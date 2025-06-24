Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BAC, ENPH, WMT

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), where a total volume of 178,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 18,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 40,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 796,100 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 75,713 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 9,051 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 905,100 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAC options, ENPH options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

