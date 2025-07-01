Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, HD, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 57,472 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025 , with 6,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 609,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4300 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, HD options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.