Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BA, HD, BKNG

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 22,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.1% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $385 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 1,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,500 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $385 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 128,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 222,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4300 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 80 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,000 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4300 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, HD options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TRST Options Chain
UNTD Historical Stock Prices
CBRL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.