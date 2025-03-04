News & Insights

Markets
AXP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, DAL, GE

March 04, 2025 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 15,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 47,561 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 24,193 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, DAL options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RACB
 Institutional Holders of RSPY
 Institutional Holders of EPB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RACB-> Institutional Holders of RSPY-> Institutional Holders of EPB-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
DAL
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.