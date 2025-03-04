Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, DAL, GE

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 47,561 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 24,193 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, DAL options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RACB
Institutional Holders of RSPY
Institutional Holders of EPB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.