Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXP, DAL, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 15,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 47,561 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 60.4% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) saw options trading volume of 24,193 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 954,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

