Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXON, AHCO, ST

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,900 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) options are showing a volume of 9,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 914,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,800 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXON options, AHCO options, or ST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
