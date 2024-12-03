News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXON, AHCO, ST

December 03, 2024 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON), where a total volume of 5,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 578,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 994,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,600 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO) options are showing a volume of 6,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 672,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.9% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 6,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 643,900 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (Symbol: ST) options are showing a volume of 9,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 914,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of ST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,418 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,800 underlying shares of ST. Below is a chart showing ST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
