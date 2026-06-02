Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATEN, SHOO, LULU

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) options are showing a volume of 9,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 25,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
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