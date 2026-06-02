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ATEN

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ATEN, SHOO, LULU

June 02, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in A10 Networks Inc (Symbol: ATEN), where a total volume of 8,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 854,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.4% of ATEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 955,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,700 underlying shares of ATEN. Below is a chart showing ATEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) options are showing a volume of 9,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 969,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.4% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,700 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 25,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.3% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring June 05, 2026, with 1,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,700 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ATEN options, SHOO options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ATEN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ATEN Options Chain-> Funds Holding ATEN-> High Yield Baby Bonds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ATEN
SHOO
LULU

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