Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ANF, UPST, SNOW

September 02, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total volume of 24,702 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 10,567 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 84,599 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 106.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 14,614 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 66,203 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 7,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,500 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, UPST options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

