Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMP, MRNA, LLY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), where a total of 2,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of AMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 442,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024 , with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of AMP. Below is a chart showing AMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 20,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 14,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMP options, MRNA options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

