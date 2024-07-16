Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMP, MRNA, LLY

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 20,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 14,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:
