News & Insights

Markets
AMP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMP, MRNA, LLY

July 16, 2024 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP), where a total of 2,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of AMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 442,580 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,600 underlying shares of AMP. Below is a chart showing AMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 20,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) saw options trading volume of 14,773 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,700 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMP options, MRNA options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Insider Buying
 Funds Holding SJI
 CDNA Price Target

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMP
MRNA
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.