Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, GS, CORZ

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:
And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 125,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, GS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BSP
MOS Dividend Growth Rate
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HLGE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.