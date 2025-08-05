Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMGN, GS, CORZ

August 05, 2025 — 03:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,799 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 14,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $730 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,800 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $730 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) options are showing a volume of 125,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.2% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 25,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

