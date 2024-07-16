Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, JNJ, PRU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 321,213 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 29,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 7,498 contracts, representing approximately 749,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, JNJ options, or PRU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

