Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, JNJ, PRU

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) options are showing a volume of 38,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 760,200 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
And Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) saw options trading volume of 7,498 contracts, representing approximately 749,800 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of PRU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 2,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares of PRU. Below is a chart showing PRU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
