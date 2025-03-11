Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, GOOGL, LULU

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 166,941 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,158 contracts, representing approximately 815,800 underlying shares or approximately 50% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMD options, GOOGL options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
