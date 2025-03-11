Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, GOOGL, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 197,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025 , with 8,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,500 underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 166,941 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,158 contracts, representing approximately 815,800 underlying shares or approximately 50% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, GOOGL options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.