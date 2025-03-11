News & Insights

Markets
AMD

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AMD, GOOGL, LULU

March 11, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 197,634 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 14, 2025, with 8,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,500 underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 166,941 contracts, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 8,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 871,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 8,158 contracts, representing approximately 815,800 underlying shares or approximately 50% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 1,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,100 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, GOOGL options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ONVI Insider Buying
 Funds Holding BAYA
 FFIV Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ONVI Insider Buying-> Funds Holding BAYA-> FFIV Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
GOOGL
LULU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.