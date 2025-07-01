Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, RCL, CROX

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,307 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 5,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, RCL options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of RTH
STERIS DMA
PZZA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.