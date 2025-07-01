Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, RCL, CROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 3,653 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 365,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 823,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 01, 2025 , with 141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 12,307 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring July 03, 2025, with 1,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 5,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 581,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ALGN options, RCL options, or CROX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.