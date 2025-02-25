Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, CMG, VITL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 4,559 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 455,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 997,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 1,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,400 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 53,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 636,700 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vital Farms Inc (Symbol: VITL) options are showing a volume of 4,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of VITL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of VITL. Below is a chart showing VITL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

