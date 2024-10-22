Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, AXON, TMO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN), where a total volume of 3,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.4% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) saw options trading volume of 2,185 contracts, representing approximately 218,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,200 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) saw options trading volume of 5,106 contracts, representing approximately 510,600 underlying shares or approximately 43% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,500 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

