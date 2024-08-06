Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALAB, SSTK, FYBR

Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK) options are showing a volume of 4,062 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 406,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.5% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,428 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 242,800 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Frontier Communications Parent Inc (Symbol: FYBR) saw options trading volume of 13,472 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.4% of FYBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 4,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,700 underlying shares of FYBR. Below is a chart showing FYBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
