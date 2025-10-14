Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALAB, FSLR, ROOT

October 14, 2025 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Astera Labs Inc (Symbol: ALAB), where a total volume of 56,749 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.8% of ALAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,638 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,800 underlying shares of ALAB. Below is a chart showing ALAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 17,762 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Root Inc (Symbol: ROOT) saw options trading volume of 3,976 contracts, representing approximately 397,600 underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of ROOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 512,445 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares of ROOT. Below is a chart showing ROOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

