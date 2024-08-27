Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AI, PVH, MDB

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 6,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,588 contracts, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
