Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AI, PVH, MDB

August 27, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

August 27, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total volume of 25,712 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.4% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,000 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) options are showing a volume of 6,468 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 646,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,925 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 9,588 contracts, representing approximately 958,800 underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring September 27, 2024, with 2,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,500 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, PVH options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
