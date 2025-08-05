Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AEIS, COR, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), where a total volume of 1,693 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) options are showing a volume of 4,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AEIS options, COR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.