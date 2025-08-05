Markets
AEIS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AEIS, COR, MCD

August 05, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS), where a total volume of 1,693 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of AEIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,500 underlying shares of AEIS. Below is a chart showing AEIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) options are showing a volume of 4,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 464,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 17,044 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 08, 2025, with 883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,300 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AEIS options, COR options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AVMV Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRSP
 TCFC Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AVMV Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRSP-> TCFC Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEIS
COR
MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.