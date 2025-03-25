Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, ABBV, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 20,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025 , with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 30,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 103,638 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, ABBV options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

