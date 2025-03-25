News & Insights

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ADBE, ABBV, WMT

March 25, 2025 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total of 20,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring March 28, 2025, with 1,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,900 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 30,194 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $207.50 strike put option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,825 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,500 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $207.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 103,638 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 6,514 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
