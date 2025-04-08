Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABT, CELH, NEM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 35,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025 , with 26,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 43,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 54,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

