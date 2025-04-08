Markets
ABT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABT, CELH, NEM

April 08, 2025 — 06:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 35,413 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 26,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 43,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 54,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, CELH options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 COMS Videos
 SONG YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Metals Stocks-> COMS Videos-> SONG YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABT
CELH
NEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.