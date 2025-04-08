Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABT, CELH, NEM

Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 43,941 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring April 11, 2025, with 5,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 54,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABT options, CELH options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Oversold Metals Stocks
COMS Videos
SONG YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.