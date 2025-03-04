Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ABBV, SPOT, FI

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $660 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $660 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI) saw options trading volume of 14,074 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 3,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,100 underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
