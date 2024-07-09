Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, DIS, CELH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 833,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 83.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 90.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 101,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.2 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 86,805 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 52,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, DIS options, or CELH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

