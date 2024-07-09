Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, DIS, CELH

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 86,805 contracts, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares or approximately 88.3% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 4,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Celsius Holdings Inc (Symbol: CELH) options are showing a volume of 52,912 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.9% of CELH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $51 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,684 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,400 underlying shares of CELH. Below is a chart showing CELH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:
