Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAP, SPOT, BAH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 19,829 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) options are showing a volume of 16,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of BAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,600 underlying shares of BAH. Below is a chart showing BAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

