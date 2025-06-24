Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAP, SPOT, BAH

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) options are showing a volume of 16,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of BAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,600 underlying shares of BAH. Below is a chart showing BAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
