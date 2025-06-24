Markets
AAP

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AAP, SPOT, BAH

June 24, 2025 — 04:16 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP), where a total volume of 19,829 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.3% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,200 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 10,414 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH) options are showing a volume of 16,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of BAH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 7,676 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,600 underlying shares of BAH. Below is a chart showing BAH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
