Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZS, ESTC, SAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS), where a total of 22,384 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.3% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 9,892 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 989,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,294 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,400 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 1,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 161,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,235 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ZS options, ESTC options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

