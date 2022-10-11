Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZM, LIVN, CIM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM), where a total volume of 65,216 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 169.1% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 16,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) options are showing a volume of 6,797 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 679,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 164.6% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,065 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM) options are showing a volume of 59,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 131% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 29,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

