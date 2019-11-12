Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ZION, CLDR, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total volume of 129,138 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 463.1% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 62,709 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Cloudera Inc (Symbol: CLDR) saw options trading volume of 72,971 contracts, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares or approximately 245.6% of CLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 62,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of CLDR. Below is a chart showing CLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 30,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.3% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 6,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,000 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

