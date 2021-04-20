Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: YELP, PEP, TROX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP), where a total volume of 2,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 291,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 657,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,000 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 24,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $147 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $147 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX) saw options trading volume of 5,567 contracts, representing approximately 556,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of TROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 497,500 underlying shares of TROX. Below is a chart showing TROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

