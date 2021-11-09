Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XPEL, SKX, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in XPEL Inc (Symbol: XPEL), where a total volume of 1,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 103,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.8% of XPEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 154,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of XPEL. Below is a chart showing XPEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 12,129 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 65.4% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,000 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 7,047 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 704,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.5% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

